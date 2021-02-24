OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Odisha: New guidelines to get Covid vaccine for over 60s and above 45 with comorbidity
A health worker displays a vial of a vaccine as he prepares to vaccinate people. (REUTERS)
A health worker displays a vial of a vaccine as he prepares to vaccinate people. (REUTERS)

Odisha: New guidelines to get Covid vaccine for over 60s and above 45 with comorbidity

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 06:15 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Odisha government has issued guidelines regarding operational strategies for initiating vaccination of the elderly population and persons with co-morbidities

The central government on Wednesday announced that people aged over 60 years and those who are 45 plus and have comorbidities will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine at a government centre or a private hospital starting 1 March.

Following the announcement, the Odisha government has issued guidelines regarding operational strategies for initiating vaccination of the elderly population and persons with co-morbidities.Odisha government has issued guidelines regarding operational strategies for initiating vaccination of the elderly population and persons with co-morbidities.

Here are the guidelines:

1. Session shall be planned for 5 days a week (excluding Sunday).

2. Alternate vaccinations and verifiers shall be identified and trained for Covid-19 vaccination.

3. 6 to 7 mobile vaccination teams in each block / Urban Unit shall be formed for conducting sessions at the SC level in a planned manner.

4. Health institutions i.e. PHC / UPHC upto Medical Colleges and hospital shall also be identified as session sites.

Odisha govt issues guidelines regarding operational strategies for initiating vaccination of the elderly population and persons with co-morbidities.
Odisha govt issues guidelines regarding operational strategies for initiating vaccination of the elderly population and persons with co-morbidities.
The Centre has said people above 45 years of age will have to show a certificate stating they have comorbidities.

Addressing a press briefing on Cabinet decisions, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the vaccination will be carried out at more than 10,000 government centres and over 20,000 private vaccination centres across the country.

"From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres," Prakash Javadekar said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

