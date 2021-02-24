Odisha: New guidelines to get Covid vaccine for over 60s and above 45 with comorbidity1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 06:15 PM IST
- The Odisha government has issued guidelines regarding operational strategies for initiating vaccination of the elderly population and persons with co-morbidities
The central government on Wednesday announced that people aged over 60 years and those who are 45 plus and have comorbidities will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine at a government centre or a private hospital starting 1 March.
Following the announcement, the Odisha government has issued guidelines regarding operational strategies for initiating vaccination of the elderly population and persons with co-morbidities.Odisha government has issued guidelines regarding operational strategies for initiating vaccination of the elderly population and persons with co-morbidities.
Most Union ministers want to pay to get vaccinated against Covid: Prasad1 min read . 06:10 PM IST
IAMAI seeks public views on govt’s draft OTT streaming guidelines1 min read . 06:01 PM IST
Asset monetisation, privatisation decisions to help empower Indians: PM Modi1 min read . 06:12 PM IST
Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife $7,700 for 5 years of housework1 min read . 05:59 PM IST
Here are the guidelines:
1. Session shall be planned for 5 days a week (excluding Sunday).
2. Alternate vaccinations and verifiers shall be identified and trained for Covid-19 vaccination.
3. 6 to 7 mobile vaccination teams in each block / Urban Unit shall be formed for conducting sessions at the SC level in a planned manner.
4. Health institutions i.e. PHC / UPHC upto Medical Colleges and hospital shall also be identified as session sites.
Maruti Suzuki launches Swift 2021 in India at ₹5.73 lakh: Details here2 min read . 11:38 AM IST
RailTel IPO share allocation finalised: How to check application status2 min read . 02:34 PM IST
Capgemini, Accenture outlook vastly differs Street's bright view for Infy, TCS1 min read . 12:12 PM IST
Levi's appoints Deepika Padukone as global brand ambassador1 min read . 12:48 PM IST
The Centre has said people above 45 years of age will have to show a certificate stating they have comorbidities.
Addressing a press briefing on Cabinet decisions, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the vaccination will be carried out at more than 10,000 government centres and over 20,000 private vaccination centres across the country.
"From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres," Prakash Javadekar said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.