Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Odisha: New guidelines to get Covid vaccine for over 60s and above 45 with comorbidity
A health worker displays a vial of a vaccine as he prepares to vaccinate people.

Odisha: New guidelines to get Covid vaccine for over 60s and above 45 with comorbidity

1 min read . 06:15 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Odisha government has issued guidelines regarding operational strategies for initiating vaccination of the elderly population and persons with co-morbidities

The central government on Wednesday announced that people aged over 60 years and those who are 45 plus and have comorbidities will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine at a government centre or a private hospital starting 1 March.

The central government on Wednesday announced that people aged over 60 years and those who are 45 plus and have comorbidities will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine at a government centre or a private hospital starting 1 March.

Following the announcement, the Odisha government has issued guidelines regarding operational strategies for initiating vaccination of the elderly population and persons with co-morbidities.Odisha government has issued guidelines regarding operational strategies for initiating vaccination of the elderly population and persons with co-morbidities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Most Union ministers want to pay to get vaccinated against Covid: Prasad

1 min read . 06:10 PM IST

IAMAI seeks public views on govt’s draft OTT streaming guidelines

1 min read . 06:01 PM IST

Asset monetisation, privatisation decisions to help empower Indians: PM Modi

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST

Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife $7,700 for 5 years of housework

1 min read . 05:59 PM IST

Following the announcement, the Odisha government has issued guidelines regarding operational strategies for initiating vaccination of the elderly population and persons with co-morbidities.Odisha government has issued guidelines regarding operational strategies for initiating vaccination of the elderly population and persons with co-morbidities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Most Union ministers want to pay to get vaccinated against Covid: Prasad

1 min read . 06:10 PM IST

IAMAI seeks public views on govt’s draft OTT streaming guidelines

1 min read . 06:01 PM IST

Asset monetisation, privatisation decisions to help empower Indians: PM Modi

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST

Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife $7,700 for 5 years of housework

1 min read . 05:59 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Here are the guidelines:

1. Session shall be planned for 5 days a week (excluding Sunday).

2. Alternate vaccinations and verifiers shall be identified and trained for Covid-19 vaccination.

3. 6 to 7 mobile vaccination teams in each block / Urban Unit shall be formed for conducting sessions at the SC level in a planned manner.

4. Health institutions i.e. PHC / UPHC upto Medical Colleges and hospital shall also be identified as session sites.

View Full Image
Odisha govt issues guidelines regarding operational strategies for initiating vaccination of the elderly population and persons with co-morbidities.
Click on the image to enlarge
TRENDING STORIES See All

The Centre has said people above 45 years of age will have to show a certificate stating they have comorbidities.

Addressing a press briefing on Cabinet decisions, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the vaccination will be carried out at more than 10,000 government centres and over 20,000 private vaccination centres across the country.

"From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres," Prakash Javadekar said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.