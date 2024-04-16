Odisha news: 5 killed, 38 injured in Jajpur bus accident | Watch video
A passenger bus fell from a flyover in Odisha's Jajpur area, killing five people and injuring several. The bus was travelling from Puri towards West Bengal. The injured were shifted to SCB Medical College in Cuttack.
As many as five people were killed and several injured after a passenger bus fell from a flyover in Odisha's Jajpur area on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said police, adding that the vehicle was travelling from Puri towards West Bengal.
