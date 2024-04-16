Odisha news: 5 killed, 38 injured in Jajpur bus accident | Watch video

As many as five people were killed and several injured after a passenger bus fell from a flyover in Odisha's Jajpur area on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said police, adding that the vehicle was travelling from Puri towards West Bengal.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Barabati bridge on National Highway-16, when the bus with about 47 passengers was en route to West Bengal from Puri, police said.

Calling it an ‘unfortunate incident’, Jajpur SP Vinit Agarwal said, “This unfortunate incident happened with a bus which was going from Puri towards West Bengal, there were around 47 passengers on the bus."

“Four men and a woman have died in the accident. Around 40 people were injured, and they were taken to Cuttack SCB Medical College," said Tapan Kumar Naik, Inspector in-Charge of Dharamshala Police Station as quoted by newswire PTI.

Police stated that the driver lost control over the vehicle which resulted in the accident.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of ₹3 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

“I am saddened to know about the passenger bus accident in Barbati Street area of ​​Jajpur district. I pray for the immortal soul of the deceased and express my condolences to their families. Also, I wish all the injured a speedy recovery," the chief minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Transport Commissioner Amitav Thakur said the bus was bound for Haldia in West Bengal. “We have formed a team of doctors for treatment. The injured, including women and children, are being brought to Cuttack with the help of 16 ambulances. The rescue operation has ended as the bus was lifted with a crane."

Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Collector and District Magistrate of Jajpur, said gas cutters were used to cut through the metal and rescue the passengers from the bus.

SP Vinit Agrawal added that the deceased are yet to be identified and that most of the passengers hailed from West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies)

