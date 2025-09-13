Odisha news: 8 students hospitalised after classmates apply Fevikwik to their eyes in Kandhamal

Eight students of a school in Kandhamal district of Odisha were hospitalized after some fellow students allegedly applied Fevikwik to their eyes while they were asleep.

The shocking incident took place on Thursday night at hostel of Sebashram School in Salaguda, Phiringia block, Kandhamal.

Due to Fevikwik, a strong adhesive, the victims were unable to open their eyes.

The victims were first taken to Gochhapada Hospital and later they were moved to the district headquarters hospital in Phulbani for further medical treatment.

One student has been discharged, while seven others remain under observation.

According to doctors, the Fevikwik had caused damage to their eyes but timely medical intervention helped in preventing more consequences.

Following the incident, a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

The district administration has suspended Sebashram School’s headmaster Manoranjan Sahu with immediate effect.

The probe will determine how the incident took place inside the hostel and how the students managed to procure the adhesive inside the campus.

The role of school staff members, including wardens and the superintendent, will also be investigated.

Rajasthan: 2 children drown in pond while bathing in Dausa Two children drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Saturday while bathing, reported PTI.

The tragic incident took place in the Nirjharna village of the Jhampda area when three children had gone to take a bath in a pond near their house.

According to the police, the children accidentally slipped into deep water and began drowning.

Upon hearing their cries for help, villagers rushed to the spot and managed to rescue one of them.

However, two of them could not be saved.

Jhampda Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Tank said police reached the spot upon receiving information.