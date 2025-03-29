Odisha news: BJD leader VK Pandian’s wife Sujata Rout Karthikeyan takes voluntary retirement

Senior IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, wife of BJD leader VK Pandian, has taken voluntary retirement.

She has steered Odisha government's Mission Shakti for many years to empower lakhs of women and made strong efforts to ease life of people, including boosting school education in Naxal-affected areas in her initial years as an administrator.

The central government on Friday approved Sujata Karthikeyan’s application of voluntary retirement and asked the Odisha government to issue the necessary notification.

Pandian is former secretary of Odisha's ST department. He had also opted for VRS before joining the BJD.

Sujata Rout, an IAS officer of 2000 batch, took several pioneering initiatives in her career. She served in the Naxal-affected Sundergarh district of Odisha and started the cycle scheme for high school students through bank sponsorship.

She steered the Mission Shakti initiative for many years, the flagship initiative of the then chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

Under her leadership, the Mission Shakti grew to a robust movement of 70 lakh women . The credit linkage to women's groups increased from ₹500 crore to ₹15,000 crore in seven years.

To encourage entrepreneurship among women, zero percent loans of upto ₹10 lakh was introduced. This saw a surge in women's enterprises across the state.

Another unique intervention taken up was systematic tying up of government business to women's groups. More than one lakh groups were involved in government activities such as electricity bill collection, road construction, procurement, nursery raising, managing public infrastructure, running Laxmi buses , managing Mission Shakti cafes and so on.

during her posting in Sundergarh district, Sujata was known as "Football Collector" due to her penchant for distributing footballs and hockey equipment in far off villages bordering Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.