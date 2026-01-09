High alert in Odisha as multiple courts get bomb threats; dog squads deployed

A high alert was issued in Cuttack and several other parts of Odisha after an anonymous e-mail threatening to damage court premises was received at multiple courts across the state on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo was quoted by ANI as saying on Friday that special bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and additional security teams were mobilised as part of standard operating procedures.

“A message was received from a security point of view, and since it is a sensitive matter, standard security drills are being carried out as per protocol to thoroughly check the premises,” he told ANI.

"Security agencies are continuing inspections as part of the drill," he said, adding that inspections were ongoing and further details were awaited as authorities assessed the threat.

Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said the police had taken cognisance of the anonymous threat e-mail that was received yesterday and initiated a thorough investigation.

"As a precautionary measure, police checks and enhanced security arrangements have been put in place at all concerned locations. The situation is under close monitoring," he stated.

He further advised the public not to panic and urged cooperation from them.

Promptly after the reception of the e-mail, staff and others were evacuated from the High Court and the district courts' premises for inspection. The threat put the courts in a state of alert, with advocates raising safety concerns.

Speaking to ANI, Prafulla Kumar Sahoo, Senior Advocate at Odisha High Court, informed that the work has come to a halt following the threat mail, and complained about the traffic management in case of an emergency.

"This creates a lot of difficulty. Our work has been halted, and we do not know the update of the investigation, considering it's a serious matter...If there is a bomb here, it can get problematic to empty out the premises due to the large number of vehicles parked here, making passage extremely difficult during an emergency. Moreover, the traffic control here is also out of order. Thus, security should be tightened here," Sahoo stated.