Odisha news: Massive fire breaks out at two places in Sambalpur | Videos

Odisha news: A massive fire broke out in two places in the Khetrajpur area of Odisha's Sambalpur city on 12 November. One fire broke out at a gunny godown and another fire incident broke out on the third floor of a residential building. The fire on third floor of the building has been successfully controlled while the gunny godown fire have also been doused. As per fire assistant, no injury has been reported in both the fire incidents. Speaking to news agency ANI, Jitendra Kumar Biswal Assistant Fire Officer, Sambalpur said, “We received the information at around 10.30 pm. The fire broke out on the third floor & we have controlled the fire now. A gunny godown also caught fire and the teams reached the sit & doused off the fire. No injury has been reported.…"

Many fire incident were reported yesterday. In Gujarat, a fire broke out in the open ground of Vasna Swaminarayan Park in Ahmedabad yesterday. A team of fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

"In the open ground of Swaminarayan Park in Vasna area waste and garbage caught fire. A total of five fire engines are present on the spot. The fire department has brought the fire under control and it will be completely extinguished soon. No injuries or casualties were reported...," Inayat Shaikh, Divisional Fire Officer, Ahmedabad said as quoted by ANI.

In West Bengal, two garment shops in the Seth Srilal market in Siliguri gutted in fire on Sunday night. Two fire engines had reached the spot and doused the fire. Fire department officials told ANI that an investigation has been started to find the cause of the fire. Khokon Bhattacharya, secretary of the Seth Srilal market committee told ANI, "It is very unfortunate that on the day of Diwali, two garment shops were fully gutted. It could have been major if the firefighters had not arrived in time".

In Delhi, The Fire Service received a total of 100 calls of fire related incidents on the evening of Diwali, officials told news agency PTI. "So far, the total number of small, medium and major fire related incident calls is 100 from 6 pm to 10.45 pm. Our team is totally ready to provide help," Atul Garg, chief of the Delhi Fire Service said.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

