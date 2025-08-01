Odisha news: Peon arrested for serving urine in water bottle to engineer in Gajapati, probe launched

An incident has come to light in the Gajapati district of Odisha, where a peon allegedly served his senior officer a bottle of urine instead of drinking water.

The incident took place on the night of July 23, when Assistant Executive Engineer Sachin Gouda was working late at the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) office in Udayagiri.

Gouda has filed a police complaint against the peon, Siba Narayan Nayak, alleging that he had asked Nayak for a bottle of drinking water. But he allegedly gave the engineer a bottle that contained urine.

Due to low lighting and work-related stress, the engineer unknowingly drank it from the bottle. He suspected that it was not water but urine.

Gouda further claimed that shortly after, he became unwell and was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment.

He also sent a sample of liquid from the bottle for a laboratory test, which revealed that the ammonia concentration in the sample was higher than usual, indicating serious contamination.

Gajapati’s Superintendent of Police Jatin Kumar Panda said: “On 23 July, he (Sachin Gouda) had asked the peon to bring him food and water... After drinking the water, he suspected that it was not water but urine... He did not lodge any complaint at the nearby R Udayagiri police station. He got the water tested in a local laboratory, where the percentage of ammonia in the sample was found to be high. Then he sent the water to a district-level laboratory.”

“He reported the incident at the police station yesterday. After receiving the report, we recorded the statement of the junior engineer, based on which we also recorded the statement of the peon. Statements of everyone else who has information about this incident are being recorded... We have not received any concrete evidence yet... We will send the suspected urine to a laboratory.”

On the basis of Gouda’s complaint, police arrested Nayak.