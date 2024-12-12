Odisha news: Police said that an Odisha man out on bail for rape of a minor girl, killed the victim, chopped her body into pieces and threw the parts in different places.

Odisha news: In a gruesome turn of events, a man out on bail for rape of a minor, used the opportunity to track the victim, kill her, chop her body into parts and then threw the parts in different places across the state, police told PTI.

Police have identified the accused as Kunu Kissan. He was arrested for allegedly raping the minor in Sundargarh district in August 2023. The girl had lodged a rape case with the Dharuadihi police, who arrested and investigated Kissan, and then released him from prison in December 2023.

How It Happened… Parmar Smit Parshottamdas, the Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police told the news agency that the girl's family filed a missing complaint on December 7, this year. The girl, a native of Sundargarh district, was in Jharsuguda town to stay with her aunt.

“We had taken up the investigation. CCTV footage showed the girl travelling on a motorcycle with two persons, whose faces were covered as they were wearing helmets," he said.

He added that police used artificial intelligence to track the suspect. “Using AI technology, we were able to trace the accused in Sundargarh. During interrogation, he admitted that he had killed the girl and threw her body parts in two different places," the SP added.

What Happened? Detailing his crime to the police, Kissan said that he killed the girl by slitting her throat with a knife on National Highway 143 between Rourkela and Deogarh. He then chopped her body into parts, which were thrown at Tarkera Nali and Balughat of Brahmani River, Parshottamdas told PTI.

The police and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) launched a joint search operation in the Brahmani River, and found her body parts, including her head, after an hours-long process, he added.

Further, during interrogation the accused also admitted that he planned the murder since being released on bail last year, to stop her from being able to testify before the court, the SP said. To carry out his plan, Kissan also changed his motorcycle registration number, Parshottamdas said.

The report added that police have arrested Kissan and an associate of his. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)