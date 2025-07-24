Odisha news: Mahima Gosain Express train derails at Sambalpur | Watch

The Mahima Gosain Express train derailed near Sambalpur City Station. Police and railway officials are present at the scene. The rear trolley of a General Coach derailed at slow speed; however, there were no injuries reported, as confirmed by East Coast Railway.

Livemint
Updated24 Jul 2025, 11:14 AM IST
The Mahima Gosain Express train derailed at Sambalpur. (Photo: ANI)
The Mahima Gosain Express train derailed at Sambalpur. (Photo: ANI)

The Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Mahima Gosain Express train derailed in Odisha's Sambalpur City Station on Thursday. The rear trolley of a General Coach derailed at slow speed.

Police and Railway officials are present at the spot.

“Rear trolley of a General Coach next to Guard Van of 20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Exp derailed near Sambalpur City Station at a very slow speed; Train already left for Sambalpur. No one injured,” said East Coast Railway (ECoR).

 

 

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaOdisha news: Mahima Gosain Express train derails at Sambalpur | Watch
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.