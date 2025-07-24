Odisha news: Mahima Gosain Express train derails at Sambalpur | Watch

The Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Mahima Gosain Express train derailed in Odisha's Sambalpur City Station on Thursday. The rear trolley of a General Coach derailed at slow speed.

Police and Railway officials are present at the spot.

“Rear trolley of a General Coach next to Guard Van of 20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Exp derailed near Sambalpur City Station at a very slow speed; Train already left for Sambalpur. No one injured,” said East Coast Railway (ECoR).