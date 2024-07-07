A devotee reportedly died of suffocation while several others were injured after a stampede-like situation during the 'pulling of the chariot' ceremony during the famed Jagganath Rath Yatra in Puri on Sunday

A devotee reportedly died of suffocation while several others were injured after a stampede-like situation during the 'pulling of the chariot' ceremony during the famed Jagganath Rath Yatra in Puri on Sunday, NDTV reported, citing sources.

The report said that one person was critically injured during the chariot-pulling process.

The chariot pulling started around 5.20 pm after Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanada Saraswati visited the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra with his disciples and the Puri's titular king completed the 'Chhera Pahanra' (chariot sweeping) ritual.

The incident reportedly occurred on Bara Danda, the Grand Road of Puri, where the grand procession was underway.

Citing witnesses, India Today reported that one person was critically injured in the mishap, while several others sustained injuries during the chariot pulling. The accident happened during the pulling of Lord Balabhadra's chariot, which traditionally leads the procession.

After the incident, district administration swiftly mobilised the emergency services and transported the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said, “The Rath Yatra will be organized for two days, July 7 and 8. Today, the President came here. The Rath Yatra will continue tomorrow. Today, the chariot was pulled for very little time; tomorrow, it will be pulled for the entire day."

It is important to note that following the Chhera Pahanra ritual, wooden horses were fitted to the chariots, and President Droupadi Murmu performed a 'parikrama' of the three chariots and bowed before the deities.

The President, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan symbolically started the mammoth exercise by pulling the ropes connecting the principal Jagannath chariot.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also had a 'darshan' of the sibling deities.

Thousands of people pulled the nearly 45-feet tall wooden chariot of Lord Balabhadra. It was followed by the chariots of Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath.

Earlier in the day, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra ascended their respective chariots after completing the three-hour-long 'Pahandi' ritual at 2.15 pm.

Around a million devotees are estimated to have converged on the town for this significant event.

