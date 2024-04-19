Two killed, seven missing as boat capsizes in Odisha's Mahanadi River

At least two people were killed and several others remained missing after a boat capsized on Friday evening. The incident took place in the Jharsuguda district of Odisha while the vessel was ferrying people across the Mahanadi river.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!