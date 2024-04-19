Active Stocks
Breaking News

Two killed, seven missing as boat capsizes in Odisha's Mahanadi River

Livemint

Two people died and several are missing as a boat capsized in Odisha's Jharsuguda district while crossing the Mahanadi river.

At least two people were killed and several others remained missing after a boat capsized on Friday evening. The incident took place in the Jharsuguda district of Odisha while the vessel was ferrying people across the Mahanadi river. 

Published: 19 Apr 2024, 09:11 PM IST
