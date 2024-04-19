Hello User
Two killed, seven missing as boat capsizes in Odisha's Mahanadi River
BREAKING NEWS

Two killed, seven missing as boat capsizes in Odisha's Mahanadi River

Livemint

Two people died and several are missing as a boat capsized in Odisha's Jharsuguda district while crossing the Mahanadi river.

Mint Image

At least two people were killed and several others remained missing after a boat capsized on Friday evening. The incident took place in the Jharsuguda district of Odisha while the vessel was ferrying people across the Mahanadi river.

