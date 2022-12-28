Odisha: No foul play in deaths of 2 Russians, say cops

Odisha: No foul play in deaths of 2 Russians, say cops2 min read . 08:54 AM IST
- Antov allegedly threw himself from the second floor of a hotel in Rayagada on 24 December--two days after his friend Bydanov died due to cardiac arrest
The deaths of two Russians in the same hotel in Odisha within a week, which deepened the mystery for the cops, has now appeared there's no foul play involved in the case. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the Odisha Police said there did not appear to be any foul play in the death of Russian lawmaker and businessman Pavel Antov.
Antov allegedly threw himself from the second floor of a hotel in Rayagada on 24 December--two days after his friend Bydanov died due to cardiac arrest.
He was a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The cops said that 65-year-old Antov was found lying unconscious on the first-floor terrace of an under-construction building next to the Sai International Hotel in Rayagada.
Odisha’s Director General of Police Sunil Bansal said the post-mortem examination of Antov and Bydanov has been completed, and that no foul play was detected.
Police said that Bydanov died of a heart attack. Antov most likely jumped from the roof of the hotel terrace.
However, the investigation is on. The district police are investigating the exact cause of death, and the CID (criminal investigation department) will assist the district police in the probe to find out the circumstances leading to their death.
The hotel owner has said that Antov was “behaving strangely" after his friend Bydanov died of a heart attack on 22 December.
Koushik Thakkar told Hindustan Times "Antov and Bydanov had been drinking heavily after they arrived at the hotel. On the 22nd morning, Bydanov died in his room after suffering a heart attack. Antov, who accompanied the body to the cremation ground, was visibly disturbed. Since then, he had stopped ordering food. On December 24 morning, when our hotel staff did not find him in his room they started looking for him, and found him lying in an unconscious state on the terrace of a single-story building. We then informed the police".
The two deceased and a Russian couple checked into the hotel on 21 December after travelling from Kandhamal district. The 4 Russians arrived in Odisha on 18 December from Delhi and were planning to celebrate Antov’s 66th birthday at the hotel on 22 December.
A tourist guide who made the arrangements for the Russian tourists said they were carrying liquor bottles with them when they arrived on December 21 afternoon and bought more alcohol from the hotel bar.
Police are also interrogating the tour guide to understand why the tourists had decided to celebrate Antov’s birthday in Rayagada, Odisha.
While Bydanov’s body has been cremated, Antov’s body is being preserved for further investigation. The Russian couple (Mikhail Turov and Natalia Panasenko), who was in the hotel, have checked out.
