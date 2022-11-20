Odisha: No masks and other COVID-19 restrictions as cases decline

In the wake of plummeting number of COVID cases in the state, the Odisha government has announced the removal of the mandatory mask restriction, prohibition on large gatherings, and other COVID-19 restrictions.
According to a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, looking at the declining cases of COVID-19 in the state over the past several months, the government has decided to repeal 'The Odisha COVID-19 Regulations, 2020' as amended from time to time; with immediate effect.
In addition to informing the public about the removal of mandatory mask restrictions, the government also advised people to continue taking COVID precautions publicly and following COVID appropriate behaviour when needed.
The Information and Public Relations department of the Odisha government informed about the repeal of the mandatory masking rule and other COVID restrictions on Twitter.
“Odisha Covid-19 Regulations, 2020, that imposed restrictions and penalties on gatherings, wearing masks, spitting, etc, have been repealed. However, Citizens are advised to follow #Covid appropriate behavior voluntarily, as and when need arises. #StaySafe", tweeted the I&PR department of Odisha while sharing the official notification.
According to an official, around 13,36,382 people have been COVID positive since the COVID pandemic stuck the nation in March 2020. More than 9000 people have succumbed to the disease while 53 others died due to comorbidities, reported PTI.
Remaining13,27,039 people have recovered from the corona virus infection.
