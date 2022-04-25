Odisha: No need to fear but we have to remain vigilant of Covid, says health minister1 min read . 08:03 PM IST
Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 12,87,998 on Monday as nine more people tested positive for the infection, the same as the previous day
Although the current Covid-19 situation in Odisha is under control, people should ensure that they carefully follow all safety protocols to curb any possible spread of the virus, said state health minister Naba Kishore Das on Monday.
"The state had successfully controlled the previous coronavirus waves. There is no need to fear, but we have to remain careful and follow Covid appropriate behaviour," said the minister.
He further asserted that the state government was ready to tackle the situation if the cases surged again and a possible fourth wave of Covid-19 arrived.
Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 12,87,998 on Monday as nine more people tested positive for the infection, the same as the previous day, according to the health bulletin.
The death toll remained unchanged at 9,124 as no fresh fatality was recorded for the fifth consecutive day.
The state now has 84 active cases, while 12,78,737 people have recovered from the disease so far, including eight in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date.
The daily positivity rate stood at 0.05% as 19,704 samples were tested for Covid-19, it added.
The state government had in February announced graded unlocking with effect from 5 am on 1 March till 5 am on 31 March.
While night curfew was withdrawn from 18 February across the state, the authorities said there is a need to unlock all activities. However, Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and protocols were required to be observed scrupulously in order to prevent the transmission of the infection.
In view of this, it has also planned to conduct mandatory annual matriculation (class 10) examination 2022 from 29 April to 6 May.
With inputs from agencies.
