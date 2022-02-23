Odisha: No vaccination certificates or IDs required at religious places. READ

Amid a decline in Covid cases , the Bhubaneswar municipal corporation today said devotees do not need to produce any vaccination certificates or ID proofs during a visit to the religious places in the Odisha capital now. “Devotees are no longer required to produce vaccination certificates or ID proofs for a visit to religious institutions in Bhubaneswar," the Bhubaneswar MC said in its latest order.

The guidelines for the opening of all religious institutions have been revised, MC said, adding that its earlier order only allowed vaccinated individuals for darshan and contact rituals or puja.

Odisha | Devotees are no longer required to produce vaccination certificates or ID proofs for a visit to religious institutions in Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/aNNv282q3Y — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

“Considering the current scenario and the coverage of vaccination, the above stipulation is hereby relaxed and the devotees will no longer be required to produce vaccination certificates or ID proofs for visits to any religious institutions. Further, there will not be any condition on priests or sevayats to produce double vaccination certificates," the MC said.

However, the religious institution authorities are required to ensure all Covid appropriate behaviour like social distancing, mask-wearing and hand sanitisation in their premises.

All other stipulations of the aforementioned order released earlier will remain as it is, the MC said.

India reports 15,102 fresh cases

Meanwhile, India added 15,102 new coronavirus infections in a single day, while the active cases dipped below two lakh after 50 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The active cases were at 1,64,522 (0.38%) and the daily positivity rate at 1.28%.

While 278 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,12,622. The country also reported 31,377 in the last 24 hours, as per the updated data. The cumulative vaccines administered in the country was reported to reach 1,76,19,39,020.

