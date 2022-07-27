The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 result was announced earlier today on July 27 at 11: 30 am. The students who took the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can check the result on the official website at ojee.nic.in. Additionally, the results are also available at odishajee.nic.in. It is important to note that the students who took the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can download their OJEE 2022 rank card through their log in credentials. This year over 58,000 students had appeared for the Engineering entrance.