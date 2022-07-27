Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The students who took the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can check the result on the official website at ojee.nic.in.
1 min read . 06:53 PM ISTLivemint

  • Odisha OJEE result 2022 has been declared today and the students can check their results at ojee.nic.in

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 result was announced earlier today on July 27 at 11: 30 am. The students who took the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can check the result on the official website at ojee.nic.in. Additionally, the results are also available at odishajee.nic.in. It is important to note that the students who took the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can download their OJEE 2022 rank card through their log in credentials. This year over 58,000 students had appeared for the Engineering entrance.

Odisha OJEE results 2022: Here's how to download rank card

  • Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the OJEE 2022 result link
  • Key in your log-in credentials, such as roll number, date of birth
  • OJEE 2022 rank card will be displayed on the screen
  • Next, you can download rank card

