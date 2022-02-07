As Covid situation starts to stabilise, Odisha's State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday relaxed COVID-induced curbs for candidates to campaign for the three-tier panchayat polls. As per the new directive, the candidates can hold election meetings with 300 people and conduct door-to-door campaigning with 20 persons.

Earlier, the restriction was that participation of five persons including the candidate would be allowed for the door-to-door campaigning, said State Election Commissioner A P Padhi after holding a virtual meeting with district collectors.

Stating that the relaxation has been made keeping in view the decline in the number of COVID-19 infection across the state, Padhi also allowed election meetings with participation of 300 people. He, however, said that all the participants in the outdoor election meetings must maintain social distancing and wear mandatory masks to avoid the spread of infection.

However, rallies, padayatra, roadshows, motorcycle shows are still banned across the state.

The panchayat polls will be held in five phases between February 16 and February 24. The counting of votes will be held on February 26, 27 and 28.

COVID-19 tally in Odisha

Odisha recorded 23 more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, while the infections were the lowest in a month as 2,106 people tested positive, the Health Department said.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.48 per cent as 60,483 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

Of the 23 COVID-19 deaths, Khurda district reported nine. The state had logged 2,603 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)

