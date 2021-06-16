2 min read.Updated: 16 Jun 2021, 03:26 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
Essential services, transportation of goods, industrial activities, and construction activities will be allowed
However, the public bus service will not be running
The Odisha government on Wednesday decided to extend partial lockdown in the state till July 1, 5 am.
During this period, shops for essential goods will be allowed to open from 6 am to 5 pm in 17 districts of the southern and western part of the state where the positivity rate is 5% or less, Odisha's Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said in a statement.
Automobile repairs and cycle shops will also be open.
The relaxation in the opening of shops of essential goods will be allowed only Monday to Friday as the weekend shutdown continues in the state. There are no restrictions on vaccinations, Covid testing, and health care services amid the partial lockdown in the state.
Districts of the southern and western part where the positivity rate is 5% or less include, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Devgarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Subarnapur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boud, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Rayagada.
The districts having a positivity rate of more than 5% include Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Kendujhar districts.
