After receiving electricity bills of over ₹12,000 in Odisha 's Kalahandi, people under BPL (Below Poverty Line) category burnt an effigy of state Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra.

The locals say that they have used a single bulb and received a bill of ₹12,500.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a local asked, "I use one bulb and I received a bill of ₹12,500. How much does it cost to use a single bulb?"

Karunakar Sagar, a villager said, "I am using one bulb. I can pay ₹300 to ₹500. How I will get ₹12,500 immediately and why will I pay for it? How much does it cost to light a bulb? In the time of the pandemic once they came and took ₹500 from me. Now after 5 to 6 months they came and are charging me ₹12,500."

"I'm in BPL category and got this connection as per the Ujwala scheme. They have provided us only wire. No meter yet. I ask whether the energy minister is for rich people or poor people," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress Party State president Niranjan Patnaik also blamed Govt and companies for increasing power tariff to overcome their losses.

Niranjan Patnaik, OPCC president said, "I am concerned that Odisha govt has hiked the electricity tariff in the state by 30 paise per unit. To hide the misgovernance of the govt and the power companies, the BJD govt is trying to squeeze every penny from the common man's pocket!."

Two days back, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) had approved the Annual Revenue Requirement and Tariff Order for the financial year 2021-22 and said the new tariff will be effective from 4 April.

As per the letter issued by the OERC, there has been a minimal rise of 30 paise per KWH/kVAh in energy charge for the category of consumer other than BPL, irrigation. The prescribed hike amounts to a 5.60% rise in the overall retail supply tariff.

"Now the tariff will be ₹3 per unit for the first 50 units, ₹4.80 per unit for consumption above 50 units up to 200 units, if consumers use the electricity between 200 to 400 units, they will have to pay ₹5.80 per unit, on the consumption of more then 400 units, they will have to pay ₹6.20 per unit," it said. "It is also mentioned that a 2% rebate over and above normal rebate shall be allowed on the bill to the LT domestic and single-phase general-purpose category of consumers who pay through digital means, this rebate shall be applicable on the current month bill if paid in full."

An amount of 2% shall be allowed to all pre-paid consumes on the pre-paid amount.

The rural LT domestic consumers shall get 5 paise per unit rebate in addition to existing prompt payment rebate who draw their poser through the correct meter and pay the bill in time.

There is a rise of 3% per unit in transmission tariff raising in ti 28 paise per unit from 25 paise per unit.

