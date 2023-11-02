Odisha: People throng RBI office to exchange ₹ 2,000 notes as deadline passes, police verify their identity | Here's why
Exchange of ₹2,000 notes: A Odisha Police team reached the RBI office in Bhubaneswar and questioned people standing in the queue to find out if they were acting as agents for others.
People standing in a queue to exchange ₹ 2,000 currency notes at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) counter in Bhubaneswar were reportedly quizzed by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Police on Wednesday. Their Aadhar cards were verified and they were questioned about their occupation in a bid to find out if they were acting as agents for others, a PTI report said.