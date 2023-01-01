Odisha Police arrest key accused of 'India's biggest ever' job fraud2 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 08:30 AM IST
The key accused, identified as Zafar Ahmed, is a resident of Civil Lines, Aligarh, UP in connection with the case.
The key accused, identified as Zafar Ahmed, is a resident of Civil Lines, Aligarh, UP in connection with the case.
Odisha Police busted what is said to be India's 'biggest ever job fraud' and arrested its mastermind from Uttar Pradesh. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said it unearthed a huge job fraud scam being run from UP's Aligarh, according to the news agency ANI.