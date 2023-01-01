Odisha Police arrest key accused of 'India's biggest ever' job fraud

“The scam was being run by a group of highly tech-savvy engineers from Uttar Pradesh with the help of some expert website developers. This core group was assisted by around 50 call center employees. These employees were paid ₹15,000 per month and were from Jamalpur and Aligarh areas of Uttar Pradesh. More than 1,000 fake SIMs and 530 handsets and Mobile phones were used for this scam," police told ANI.