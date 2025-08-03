Odisha police concludes probe in teen's death case involving burn injuries; here's what it reveals while family reacts

The Odisha police have concluded the investigation into a case involving 15-year-old girl succumbing to burn injures at AIIMS Delhi after being airlifted from Bhubaneswar and stated there was “no person involved” into it, while refuting the eyewitness' claim. The family said they can't blame anyone and were satisfied with the government's help.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the victim girl in the Balanga incident. The police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity. The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment,” the Odisha police stated.

What did an eyewitness say? According to an NDTV report, Dukhishyam Senapati, an eyewitness who assisted in extinguishing the flames and informed the girl's family, “The girl was on fire when she came running towards my house. Her hands were tied. She had suffered serious burns. My wife, daughter, and I doused the flames and gave her new clothes. She told me that three men on two bikes forcibly brought her here, poured kerosene, and set her on fire."

‘Do not politicise this tragedy’ "I have lost my daughter. She ended her life due to mental stress. The trauma she faced was unbearable. All I want to say is that the Odisha government has done a lot for me and my family. I humbly request that everyone please do not politicize this tragedy. Instead, pray for her soul. All I want now is peace for my daughter," father of the teen said in a video released by him.

In her complaint filed at Balanga police station on July 19, the girl’s mother alleged that her daughter was abducted by three individuals who doused her with a flammable substance and set her on fire.

After the case was filed, senior police officials arrived at the location. Forensic experts and dog squads were brought in to collect evidence, and a special investigation team was set up to carry out a detailed probe, according to police.

‘Everybody has done job perfectly’ “God has taken her away from us. We cannot blame anyone now. The government has helped us a lot. The doctors and the entire staff at the hospital were very good. Everyone has done their job perfectly. We don't have a problem with anyone,” her Uncle told ANI.