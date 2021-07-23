Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state today amid preparations for the possible third wave of the pandemic.

The Odisha chief minister said that even though the situation is under control, one must make sure that no complacency is there and be more cautious to keep themselves safe.

"If the third wave comes by the end of August, we will have to deal with it with full preparation", Patnaik added.

Patnaik said that although the positivity rate in the state had decreased in the last few weeks, there was still a need for further improvement in the situation in some districts.

Healthcare is top priority of state govt

Asserting that healthcare is a top priority of the state government, the Chief Minister said that the state government is emphasising on investing in human resources along with strengthening the healthcare infrastructure.

The district administration has a responsibility to ensure that people are able to access health care without any hassle.

"Every life is precious. This is the policy of the state government", said the Chief Minister.

During the second wave of the pandemic, the Odisha CM announced Covid support for the poor, especially small farmers, construction workers, MGNREGAs workers, indigenous tribal families, Scheduled Castes, tribal students and Women's under Mission Shakti and street vendors. The assistance program includes various programs of 10 departments of the state government.

So far, ₹2,004 crores assistance has been provided to the above categories of people, according to the state government.

Participating in the meeting, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra emphasised on the immunisation of teachers and school staff. Additional Chief Administrative Secretary, Department of Health, PK Mohapatra briefed the Chief Minister about the preparations for the third wave.

Meanwhile, Odisha's coronavirus tally mounted to 9,63,851 on Friday as 1,917 more people tested positive for the infection, while 69 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,377, a health department official said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,109 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 808 detected during contact tracing, he said. Khurda district recorded the highest number of new cases at 518, followed by Cuttack (256) and Puri (118).

At least 2,210 people were cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 9, 39,160, he said.

With agency inputs

