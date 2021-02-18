Odisha: Production starts in two new iron ore blocks

Two new iron ore blocks in Odisha have started production on Thursday, according to a statement by the Union mines ministry.

Both the mines — Jiling-Langlota iron ore block and Guali iron ore block — have a production capacity of 15 lakh tonnes per month.

They possess about 275 million tonnes of consolidated iron ore reserves, the mines ministry said in the statement.

"Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Thursday jointly inaugurated the production in two new iron ore mines of Odisha, namely Jiling-Langlota iron ore block and Guali iron ore block," the statement said.

These blocks were recently reserved for state-owned Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) within a short time of 25 days, after a request was made by the state government to the Centre, to ease the shortage of iron ore in Odisha.

"These mines will help in stabilising the supplies for small industries and will generate huge employment opportunities in the state. The two mines will generate approx ₹4,000-5,000 crore of annual revenue for the state of Odisha," Joshi said.

He also requested the Odisha chief minister to bring more mines into auction and operationalisation of all non-working mines, to increase the production and revenue generation in the state.

He also assured the Odisha government of extending full support for realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the nation self-reliant in mineral production.

Joshi also stressed that the operations by OMC will play an important role in market stabilisation and availability of iron ore in the state.

The commencement of iron ore production in these mines will help in reducing the iron ore shortage in the state to a large extent and also in the nation as a whole. PTI SID HRS hrs

