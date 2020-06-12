Odisha provides 2,000 to 1.10 lakh people after quarantine completion

As per the announcement of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to provide incentive of ₹2000 per migrant returning to Odisha after successful completion of quarantine period, incentives have been paid to 1,10,080 people, said Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.

₹19.03 crore have been spent from CMRF for this purpose, the Health Department informed.

Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha in a press note added, in a high level meeting presided by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, it was decided to further develop the existing Urban Haats at Puri, Bhubaneswar and Konark to strengthen economic condition of weavers and artisans engaged in textile, handloom and handicraft sector.

Night curfew on June 12, 2020, will be effected from 10 PM instead of 7 PM in order to enable people to do their pre-festival Raja shopping. On the eve of Raja Festival, Government has appealed the people of Odisha to remain cautious and to follow COVID-19 guideline meticulously.

"Shopkeepers have been requested to wear masks and not to allow customers without masks to enter into their shops. Priority should be given to digital payment, gloves must be used and social distance should be maintained. Any violation of COVID-19 protocol may warrant legal action," the press note read.

