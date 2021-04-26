OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Odisha: Puri bans funeral of outsiders at Swargadwar amid Covid spike

The capacity of the main crematorium in Odisha's Sambalpur is being increased as the number of Covid deaths saw a steep rise, an official said.

Three more crematoria beds are being added to the existing facility in Rajghat so that 13 bodies could be cremated at one go, he said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The waiting time for cremation will reduce considerably with the increase in the capacity, said Enforcement Officer of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Subhankar Mohanty.

The civic body has also started cremating bodies of Covid patients at another crematorium, Santidham, so that the burden on Rajghat is reduced, he said.

The crematorium is witnessing a huge rush since the onset of the second wave of Covid-19, said a staffer of Rajghat.

"I have never seen queues for cremation here before. On many occasions, the people are being forced to wait for hours. Under this circumstance, the electric crematorium of the Rajgaht has also gone out of order, making our job more difficult," he said.

Around 20-22 bodies are being cremated at Rajghat daily, sources said.

In Puri, the district authorities have imposed restrictions on the cremation of bodies from outside the district at Swargadwar, the 'divine' crematorium of the holy town.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Picture for representational purpose only.Premium Premium

Fire at non-Covid hospital in Pune; no casualty

1 min read . 01:23 PM IST
A woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the Tamil Nadu electionsPremium Premium

Tamil Nadu polls saw higher spend on Google ads than 2019 general elections

3 min read . 01:23 PM IST
The average prices of RTM homes in NCR were Rs4,650 per sq ft while for UC homes, it was Rs4,500 per sq ft. (Photo: Mint)Premium Premium

Price gap between under-construction and ready homes shrink, says report

1 min read . 01:02 PM IST
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria Premium Premium

Covid is mild for most; hoarding of oxygen, medicines creating panic: AIIMS chief

1 min read . 12:45 PM IST

The decision was taken following a steady rise in Covid cases in the district, said Puri Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahoo.

"Cremation of bodies from outside Puri district has been banned for now. The bodies from only Puri district will be allowed for cremation at Swargadwar on the condition that the person must not have died of Covid," he added.

The district administration has also imposed restrictions on immersion of ashes or 'Asthi Visarjan' at 'Mahodadhi' (Bay of Bengal).

The state government has also restricted the number of people who could take part in funeral rituals with only 20 persons being allowed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout