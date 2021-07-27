The initiative to provide water supply adhering to 'Quality Standards of IS 10500' will benefit the city’s 2.5- lakh population
In what should be termed nothing less than a marvelous achievement for a non-metro city, Odisha's Puri, the holy land of Lord Jagannatha, became the first city in India where people can avail high-quality drinking water directly from the tap on a 24-hour basis.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the ‘Drink From Tap’ mission in Puri. The initiative to provide water supply adhering to "Quality Standards of IS 10500" will benefit the city’s 2.5- lakh population and 2 crore tourists who visit the holy place annually.
The state government is ensuring stringent quality control through technology-based, real-time surveillance.
There will be a quick response team, comprising mobile crews set up for prompt redressal of leakages, quality of water, pressure supply and other issues.
"Real-time water quality will be displayed at public places by way of LCD screens to ensure public confidence and a mass shift from bottled water to tap water," the release said.
Self-help groups
Officials said underprivileged women from self-help groups who are designated as 'Jalsaathis' have been hired and trained for meter reading, revenue collection, conducting field water quality tests, and sensitising people.
