Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain open till 11 pm on Wednesday and Thursday, the temple administration notified. The administration decided to extend the ‘darshan’ timing keeping in view the heavy rush of devotees during Panchuka, last five days in the month of Kartik in the Hindu calender.

The 12th century Lord Vishnu shrine in Puri will, however, remain closed for devotees on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 19 to prevent huge congregations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the notification said.

While revising the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in the notification said earlier people were allowed to have a glimpse of the deities till 9 pm.

The SOP will be reviewed periodically and revised instructions will be issued from time to time, the notification said.

Jagannath temple receives secret donation

Earlier this month, the temple received a record ₹28 lakh in cash in the 'Hundi' — a secret donation chamber in the shrine, an official told PTI.

The temple received total ₹28,10,691 in cash, 550 mg gold and 61.70 g of silver in the 'Hundi' on 12 November (Friday). Friday was 'Anala Navami', a major festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

"This is the highest donation received in nearly two years, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount was high because of the belief to make donations at the temple on the auspicious 'Anala Navami'," the official said.

