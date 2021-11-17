Odisha: Puri's Jagannath Temple to remain open till 11 pm today, tomorrow. Check details1 min read . 10:34 PM IST
- The 12th century Lord Vishnu shrine in Puri will, however, remain closed for devotees on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 19
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain open till 11 pm on Wednesday and Thursday, the temple administration notified. The administration decided to extend the ‘darshan’ timing keeping in view the heavy rush of devotees during Panchuka, last five days in the month of Kartik in the Hindu calender.
Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain open till 11 pm on Wednesday and Thursday, the temple administration notified. The administration decided to extend the ‘darshan’ timing keeping in view the heavy rush of devotees during Panchuka, last five days in the month of Kartik in the Hindu calender.
The 12th century Lord Vishnu shrine in Puri will, however, remain closed for devotees on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 19 to prevent huge congregations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the notification said.
The 12th century Lord Vishnu shrine in Puri will, however, remain closed for devotees on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 19 to prevent huge congregations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the notification said.
While revising the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in the notification said earlier people were allowed to have a glimpse of the deities till 9 pm.
While revising the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in the notification said earlier people were allowed to have a glimpse of the deities till 9 pm.
The SOP will be reviewed periodically and revised instructions will be issued from time to time, the notification said.
The SOP will be reviewed periodically and revised instructions will be issued from time to time, the notification said.
Jagannath temple receives secret donation
Jagannath temple receives secret donation
Earlier this month, the temple received a record ₹28 lakh in cash in the 'Hundi' — a secret donation chamber in the shrine, an official told PTI.
Earlier this month, the temple received a record ₹28 lakh in cash in the 'Hundi' — a secret donation chamber in the shrine, an official told PTI.
The temple received total ₹28,10,691 in cash, 550 mg gold and 61.70 g of silver in the 'Hundi' on 12 November (Friday). Friday was 'Anala Navami', a major festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu.
The temple received total ₹28,10,691 in cash, 550 mg gold and 61.70 g of silver in the 'Hundi' on 12 November (Friday). Friday was 'Anala Navami', a major festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu.
"This is the highest donation received in nearly two years, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount was high because of the belief to make donations at the temple on the auspicious 'Anala Navami'," the official said.
"This is the highest donation received in nearly two years, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount was high because of the belief to make donations at the temple on the auspicious 'Anala Navami'," the official said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!