Odisha rain: IMD warns of 'extremely heavy' rainfall on June 11, 12

The Southwest monsoon, which hit Odisha on Thursday, is likely to intensify across the state in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD warned that isolated 'extremely heavy' rainfall is very likely to occur over Odisha on June 11 and 12.

The weather department has issued a red-alert warning for Friday. Heavy to 'very heavy' rainfall likely occur at some places in Ganjam, Cuttack, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Kendrapara, the IMD projected.

Besides, places in Ganjam, Cuttack, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Kendrapara will also witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next two days.

The IMD warned of localised flash floods in some places and possible landslides in the hilly areas.

The Odisha government has put all the districts on the alert to face the eventualities like flash floods and inundation of low-lying areas due to the extremely heavy rainfall on account of low-pressure areas and subsequent advancement of the monsoon.

The state government directed all district authorities to remain prepared to evacuate people from the low-lying area.

G Mathivathnan, Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development department has said, while an SoP has already been issued in this regard, a checklist highlighting 19 items circulated on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Paradip in Jagatsinghpur and Bolangir received 65.5 mm and 72 mm of heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, according to the IMD. Sambalpur received 62.6 mm rain, while there was 42 mm of rainfall in Nayagarh, it said.

