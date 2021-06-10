Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Odisha rain: IMD warns of 'extremely heavy' rainfall on June 11, 12

Odisha rain: IMD warns of 'extremely heavy' rainfall on June 11, 12

Premium
Odisha's Paradip in Jagatsinghpur and Bolangir received 65.5 mm and 72 mm of heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours
1 min read . 10 Jun 2021 Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • The IMD warned of localised flash floods in some places and possible landslides in the hilly areas in Odisha
  • The Odisha government directed all district authorities to remain prepared to evacuate people from the low-lying area

The Southwest monsoon, which hit Odisha on Thursday, is likely to intensify across the state in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD warned that isolated 'extremely heavy' rainfall is very likely to occur over Odisha on June 11 and 12.

The Southwest monsoon, which hit Odisha on Thursday, is likely to intensify across the state in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD warned that isolated 'extremely heavy' rainfall is very likely to occur over Odisha on June 11 and 12.

The weather department has issued a red-alert warning for Friday. Heavy to 'very heavy' rainfall likely occur at some places in Ganjam, Cuttack, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Kendrapara, the IMD projected.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The weather department has issued a red-alert warning for Friday. Heavy to 'very heavy' rainfall likely occur at some places in Ganjam, Cuttack, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Kendrapara, the IMD projected.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Besides, places in Ganjam, Cuttack, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Kendrapara will also witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next two days.

The IMD warned of localised flash floods in some places and possible landslides in the hilly areas.

The Odisha government has put all the districts on the alert to face the eventualities like flash floods and inundation of low-lying areas due to the extremely heavy rainfall on account of low-pressure areas and subsequent advancement of the monsoon.

The state government directed all district authorities to remain prepared to evacuate people from the low-lying area.

G Mathivathnan, Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development department has said, while an SoP has already been issued in this regard, a checklist highlighting 19 items circulated on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Paradip in Jagatsinghpur and Bolangir received 65.5 mm and 72 mm of heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, according to the IMD. Sambalpur received 62.6 mm rain, while there was 42 mm of rainfall in Nayagarh, it said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!