Incessant rain has triggered a landslide in Keonjhar district of Odisha on 2 August. In view of heavy rainfall, all the Schools and Anganwadi centers of Keonjhar district will remain close today. Apart from this, schools in Balagir, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal, Balasore will remain closed today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha for the next two days and also issued an advisory to fishermen not to venture into the sea. While speaking to news agency ANI, IMD scientist HR Biswas said, "Several districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall in the next 2 days. In the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is likely in North Odisha districts and other districts. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea." However for today, IMD has issued an extremely heavy rainfall alert for Odisha.

Earlier, the weather department had said that the red warning has been for four districts, orange for 13 and yellow for 10 districts in Odisha. A red warning has been issued for Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar and an orange warning for Jajpur, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Sundergarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri and Balasore.

On 1 August, the weather office had said that said that rough sea conditions will prevail and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea till Wednesday afternoon.

The depression over the northeastern Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 25 kmph, intensifying into a deep depression, and lay centred around 160 km east-southeast of Khepupara in Bangladesh and 420 km east of Digha in West Bengal, the IMD said in its bulletin.

"It is likely to move northwestwards and cross the Bangladesh coast east of Khepupara by Tuesday evening and thereafter move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal in the next 24 hours," the bulletin said.

The state received heavy rainfall due to the prevailing weather conditions, with the state capital Bhubaneswar witnessing a record rainfall of 259.2 mm in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday. "This was the highest rainfall Bhubaneswar has received in the month of August to date. It broke the previous record of 254.2 mm of rainfall received on August 20, 1997," said U S Dash, a scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.