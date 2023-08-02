Odisha rains: Heavy rains trigger landslide; schools closed, red alert issued in these districts. Check details here2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 11:47 AM IST
In view of heavy rainfall, all the Schools and Anganwadi centers of Keonjhar district will remain close today. Apart from this, schools in Balagir, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal, Balasore will remain closed today.
Incessant rain has triggered a landslide in Keonjhar district of Odisha on 2 August.
Earlier, the weather department had said that the red warning has been for four districts, orange for 13 and yellow for 10 districts in Odisha. A red warning has been issued for Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar and an orange warning for Jajpur, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Sundergarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri and Balasore.
On 1 August, the weather office had said that said that rough sea conditions will prevail and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea till Wednesday afternoon.
The depression over the northeastern Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 25 kmph, intensifying into a deep depression, and lay centred around 160 km east-southeast of Khepupara in Bangladesh and 420 km east of Digha in West Bengal, the IMD said in its bulletin.
"It is likely to move northwestwards and cross the Bangladesh coast east of Khepupara by Tuesday evening and thereafter move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal in the next 24 hours," the bulletin said.
The state received heavy rainfall due to the prevailing weather conditions, with the state capital Bhubaneswar witnessing a record rainfall of 259.2 mm in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday. "This was the highest rainfall Bhubaneswar has received in the month of August to date. It broke the previous record of 254.2 mm of rainfall received on August 20, 1997," said U S Dash, a scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.