Odisha rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, landslides in THESE districts till July 241 min read 21 Jul 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Widespread rainfall and the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal have been observed in Odisha, India. The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy rainfall and possible landslides in certain districts.
Several parts of Odisha witnessed widespread rainfall on Thursday and the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal off the state's coast in the early hours of Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
