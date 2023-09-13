Odisha Rains: THESE districts on red alert, IMD flags flash flood, landslide risks. Check full weather forecast here1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 09:20 AM IST
India Meteorological Department predicts isolated extremely heavy rainfall for Odisha on Wednesday. Red alert was issued for six districts.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall for Odisha on Wednesday. The cyclonic circulation that was formed earlier is now over the northwest adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal, said Uma Shankar Das, IMD Bhubaneswar scientist.