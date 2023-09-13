India Meteorological Department predicts isolated extremely heavy rainfall for Odisha on Wednesday. Red alert was issued for six districts.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall for Odisha on Wednesday. The cyclonic circulation that was formed earlier is now over the northwest adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal, said Uma Shankar Das, IMD Bhubaneswar scientist.

Speaking to ANI, Das said, “We are expecting a low pressure to form over the same region, and under its influence, we are expecting isolated extremely heavy rainfall which means rainfall amount will exceed 20 cm. Apart from that at a few places, we are also expecting rainfall amount will be around 7-20 cm."

The weather office has also issued a red alert for six districts of Odisha including Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, and Kandhamal, the IMD scientist said.

“Since we are expecting intense rainfall activity, there is a possibility of landslides over these vulnerable hilly areas. Apart from that, flash flood chances are there as the intensity will be huge..." he added.

Odisha's low-lying areas can also witness flash floods and waterlogging, while landslides may occur in hilly areas, the weather forecasting agency said as quoted by PTI.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday, the highest rainfall of 208 mm was recorded at Semiliguda in Koraput district.

Meanwhile, the weather office on Tuesday said several parts of the country including the northwest, central, and south India are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall in the coming days due to low-pressure conditions building over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal.

The weather department said the low-pressure condition is likely to intensify and move further towards the coasts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, leading to widespread rain in northwest India.

In addition, the IMD said the southern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will receive isolated heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms till Saturday due to an extension trough from southwest UP to the Bay of Bengal.

It has also forecasted light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning over east Madhya Pradesh till Saturday.