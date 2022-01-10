Odisha Cabinet today decided to extend the upper age limit for entry to state government service to 38 for three years up to 2023, state chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said on Monday.

Currently, the maximum age limit to apply for state government services is 32 years.

Mahapatra said the decision was taken to enable the youth who could not appear in recruitment exams due to coronavirus pandemic.

"It has come to the notice of the government that the recruitment process has been delayed due to unavoidable reasons and as a result the age of the applicant gets over and they do not get ample chance to participate in the recruitment examination," a government statement read.

"In this backdrop, the state government is pleased to enhance the upper age limt for entry into government service from 32 years to 38 years only for the advertisements already made or to be made during the calendar years 2021, 2022 and 2023," the statement added.

Further, there are also relaxations for reserved categories over and above the upper age limit of 38 years. For instance, the upper age limit for those who come under SC/ST category is 43 years.

Earlier during the day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated two new industrial projects and performed groundbreaking ceremony for 11 others, all of which taken together entails an investment of ₹2,360 crore.

The projects, Patnaik said, will generate employment opportunities for at least 3,200 people. "The 13 projects for which groundbreaking and inauguration have been undertaken today are spread over nine districts.

Even in these difficult times amid the onslaught of Covid-19, the state has attracted major investments and continues to enjoy the trust of investors," the CM said.

He noted that the state has always endeavoured to provide a “hassle-free and smooth business environment" for investors in Odisha.

"Today's event, where we launched new industrial projects of diverse sectors -- ranging from cement, food processing, tourism to logistics -- is a proof that our efforts in attracting investments have borne fruit," Patnaik said.

The two projects -- a cement grinding unit at Jajpur and a bio-degradable tableware manufacturing unit at Bolangir -- are estimated to involve an investment of ₹409 crore. Others projects for which the groundbreaking ceremony was conducted include three ethanol plants, two resorts and a logistic park.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.