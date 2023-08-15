comScore
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
Odisha Raj Bhavan cancels At Home function on Independence Day
The Odisha Raj Bhavan has cancelled the customary ‘At Home’ function on Independence Day without giving any specific reason, news agency PTI reported.

It has been decided due to unavoidable circumstances, PTI said citing official sources.

The announcement in this regard was done by Governor Odisha through its official X post. “Due to unavoidable circumstances, the At-Home Function at Raj Bhavan proposed to be held on 15th August 2023 has been cancelled."

Prominent personalities are invited to the programme.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will hoist the National Flag and take salute in the state-level Independence Day celebration at Unit-3 Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar on August 15

The Odisha police has made elaborate security arrangements for the occasion. It has taken preventive measures in the Maoist-infested districts of the state for the smooth celebration of Independence Day.

The commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionrate of Police, Soumendra Priyadarshi said “A three-tier security arrangement has been made at the venue of the 77th state-level Independence Day celebration. At least 15 platoons of police force and 100 senior officials are deployed to ensure foolproof security for the celebrations."

Meanwhile, several government buildings in Bhubaneswar were illuminated today with tri-colour LED lights for the 77th Independence Day.

(With inputes from agencies)

 

Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 12:06 AM IST
