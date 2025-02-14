One of the pioneering figures in Odisha's hip-hop scene, Abhinav Singh aka ‘Juggernaut’, ended his life after consuming poison at his rented apartment in Bengaluru's Kadubeesanahalli area on February 9, NDTV quoted the Karnataka Police as saying.

Abhinav Singh was struggling with depression, addiction and personal setbacks. His relationship with his wife went rocky after he was reportedly caught at a hotel in Bhubaneswar with other women last year.

The police stated that Abhinav Singh, 32, committed suicide by consuming poison at his rented apartment in Bengaluru, a week after moving to the Karnataka capital for work. It was not the first time he shifted to Bengaluru, as he worked in the city for many years as an automation testing engineer at a leading firm, added the report.

Meanwhile, Abhinav Singh's family had accused his wife and in-laws of mental harassment which allegedly drove him to suicide.

According to the report, the rapper had dinner with a friend before returning to his room and allegedly consumed poison. The police found an empty bottle of poison which they believed he had purchased online and received the previous evening.

"We do not yet know what kind of poison he consumed and are awaiting a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory," NDTV quoted the police as saying.

A police officer said, as quoted by PTI, no suicide note was recovered from Abhinav Singh's flat, but his mother has told local media that he did leave behind a handwritten note, which the Bengaluru police have seized.

The rapper's body was flown from Bengaluru to Cuttack on Tuesday night where the family performed the last rites.

Kin accuse his wife of harassment Abhinav Singh's kin claimed that his wife subjected him to mental harassment, which ultimately pushed him to the brink. Abhinav Singh's father Bijaynanda Singh, a noted author and academician, has filed a complaint at Lalbagh police station in Cuttack. In his complaint, he named the rapper's wife, his in-laws and other individuals.

A year ago, Abhinav Singh was reportedly caught at a hotel in Bhubaneswar with other women, after which the relations with his wife worsened. His wife even recorded the bust and the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Also, an Odia actress accused him of preventing the release of her music video, which Abhinav Singh has denied. Since the incident, both Abhinav Singh and his wife parted ways. As Abhinav Singh was recovering and getting his life back on track, his wife said that both of them often spoke on the phone to resolve their issues

"These are baseless allegations. His family knows I loved and cared for him," NDTV quoted Abhinav Singh's wife as saying. "I had moved out of my in-laws' house but I loved Abhinav and wanted nothing but the best for him in life," she said.