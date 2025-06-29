Odisha Rath Yatra Stampede: 6 out of 50 injured critical; Law minister Prithvi Raj says ‘best medical care’ being given

The tragic incident of stampede during the annual Rath Yatra on Sunday in Odisha's Puri near Shri Gundicha Temple claimed three lives and injured dozens. According to hospital officials, the condition of six out of 50 injured are very critical. Law minister of the state Prithivi Raj Harichandan emphasised on “best medical care” being given to them.

“All arrangements made to provide best medical care to those injured in Odisha temple stampede," PTI quoted Prithviraj as saying.

“It is an unfortunate incident. We are taking note of that. I spoke with the CM this morning. We are taking stringent action. DGP has been sent to the spot. Three people have passed away because of suffocation in the huge gathering. Six to seven people are injured,” Prithviraj was quoted by ANI as saying.

I am moving to Puri. I am monitoring the situation over the phone. We are trying our best to manage the crowd. Additional police have been deployed. The reasons for the incident are being investigated," Prithviraj further said.

It took place nearly 4 to 5 am when the chariot of Lord Jagannath, Nandighosh, arrived at the Gundicha Temple location, according to officials.

‘Negligence is unpardonable’ “I and my government seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of devotees who lost their lives... pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow. This negligence is unpardonable. An immediate investigation into the security lapses will be conducted, and I have directed that necessary steps be taken to initiate exemplary action against those responsible,” Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on X.

Senior Daitapati servitor (sevayat) of the Puri Jagannath Temple, Ramakrishna Das Mahapatra mentioned, “I have heard that some people have died, it is sad news. This has happened for the first time. I appeal to the administration to make good arrangements so that people do not face any inconvenience,” according to ANI.

Meanwhile, Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania visited the Gundicha Temple to review the situation after the stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra on Sunday.