Odisha: Ratna Bhandar at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri to reopen on Sunday after 46 years
“‘Ratna Bhandar’ at Lord Jagannath Temple will be opened on July 14, that is, tomorrow. The decision was approved by the government. We will open the ‘Ratna Bhandar’, we will repair it and counting of ornaments will be done," said Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan
