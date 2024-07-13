Hello User
Odisha: Ratna Bhandar at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri to reopen on Sunday after 46 years
BREAKING NEWS

Odisha: Ratna Bhandar at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri to reopen on Sunday after 46 years

Livemint

Ratna Bhandar at Puri Jagannath temple to reopen on Sunday after 46 years

Mint Image

“‘Ratna Bhandar’ at Lord Jagannath Temple will be opened on July 14, that is, tomorrow. The decision was approved by the government. We will open the ‘Ratna Bhandar’, we will repair it and counting of ornaments will be done," said Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

