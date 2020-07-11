Odisha records 570 new COVID-19 cases

BHUBANESWAR : A total of 570 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha on Saturday, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 12,526.

"570 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 12,526 including 7972 recovered cases and 4,475 active cases," said the Health and family welfare department, Government of Odisha.

"570 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 12,526 including 7972 recovered cases and 4,475 active cases," said the Health and family welfare department, Government of Odisha.

Five deaths were reported in Odisha today, of which, two were from Ganjam and one each from Cuttack, Puri, and Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case count crossed the eight lakh-mark on Saturday with yet another highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 519 deaths were reported during this period.

The total number of positive cases in the country stands at 8,20,916, including 2,83,407 active cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics CoronavirusOdisha