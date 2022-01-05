Odisha recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in nearly five months as 1,216 more people tested positive for the disease on Wednesday, the health department said.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 58,097 new coronavirus infections, the highest in around 199 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,50,18,358. The active cases were recorded above 2 lakh after around 81 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The country’s Covid death toll has climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 daily fatalities, the data stated.

A total of 2,135 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and UTs, out of which, 828 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 653 cases followed by Delhi at 464, Kerala 185, Rajasthan 174, Gujarat 154 and Tamil Nadu 121 cases.

