Odisha: Red, orange alert issued in these districts till 8 August. Forecast here2 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 09:54 PM IST
- Odisha is set to receive more downpour over the next three days as a depression looms over the coastal state
Listen to this article
BHUBANESWAR : Odisha is set to receive more downpour over the next three days as a depression looms over the coastal state. The depression is set to take shape over the Bay of Bengal according to the meteorological department. Odisha received very heavy rain on Sunday.