With an improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the Odisha government on Saturday eased several restrictions for the public that were imposed during the second wave of the virus. As per the latest relaxation, the Odisha government has allowed the reopening of shopping malls, parks, and cinema halls in all the districts, barring three cities (Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri) where coronavirus caseload is relatively high. The weekend shutdown will also remain in force in the three cities.

The Odisha government has granted relaxations for a month, starting from today (Sunday) till 6 am on September 1. However, the existing 10-hour night curfew will continue across all districts.

Odisha Covid unlock: Things allowed from August 1:

1. The state government asked the district administrations to decide on the reopening of religious places, except Shree Jagannath temple in Puri and Shree Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar

2. All weekly and monthly markets, shopping malls, and parks are allowed to reopen across the state from Sunday

3. Offices, both government and private, are also permitted to function with half the manpower

4. Malls, restaurants, roadside eateries, bars, theatres, and cinema halls are also allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols

5. Those who have received both doses of the COVID vaccine will be allowed to enter malls, restaurants, bars, and cinema halls in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri

6. Home delivery by e-commerce companies is also allowed

7. Marriages will be permitted with a maximum limit of 25 guests, and the number of people participating in thread ceremonies and funerals should not exceed 20

8. Educational institutions, including coaching centres, museums, tourist places, zoos, and archaeological monuments across the state will reopen with adherence to COVID protocols

9. Bus operators are also permitted to resume services, allowing passengers only up to seating capacity. The 'Mo Bus' (My bus) services will be available on 25 routes from 7 am to 7 pm on weekdays. The service will continue to remain suspended on the weekends

10. All official meetings will be allowed with a maximum of 100 participants. However, up to 30 people will be permitted to participate in an inauguration or foundation stone ceremony. Social and political gatherings have been prohibited.

Odisha has reported 9,77,268 Covid cases and 5,902 deaths related to it, so far. Odisha now has 16,384 active cases, and as many as 9,54,929 patients have recovered from the disease.

