The Odisha government on Sunday issued the instructions for graded unlocking till 1st December, 2021. The government said that with a view to protecting the health of the public and preventing spread of Covid along with normalising the economic activities, instructions for graded unlocking as notified under order dated 31st August stand extended till 5 am of 1st December.

Unlocking: There shall be graded unlocking throughout the state with effect from 5 am of 1st November till 5 am of 1st December.

Night curfew: Night curfew shall be imposed in all urban areas of the state from 10 pm to 5 am every day.

During unlock period, all types of shops, malls shall remain open across the state from 5 am to 10 pm every day.

All religious festivals/festivities/functions shall be held/celebrated/observed as per the government order dated 9th August.

Weekend shutdown: There shall be no weekend shutdown across the state.

Guidelines relating to sale and use of fire crackers during this festive month shall be issued separately.

Considering local conditions, district magistrates, municipal commissioners, police commissioners, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack may impose appropriate restrictions on entry of devotees into churches, temples, mosques, religious places and places of worship, the order said.

Collectors and municipal commissioners may decide the number of persons to attend any such religious ritual, festival, puja, in their respective jurisdiction with strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and norms.

